Tuesday Sector Laggards: Railroads, Defense Stocks

In trading on Tuesday, railroads shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Freightcar America, down about 4% and shares of Trinity Industries down about 1.8% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are defense shares, down on the day by about 0.8% as a group, led down by Astrotech, trading lower by about 5.1% and Huntington Ingalls Industries, trading lower by about 0.5%.

