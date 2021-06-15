Markets
Tuesday Sector Laggards: Publishing, Specialty Retail Stocks

In trading on Tuesday, publishing shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Document Security Systems, down about 40.8% and shares of Quad Graphics off about 3.6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are specialty retail shares, down on the day by about 2.9% as a group, led down by Petco Health and Wellness, trading lower by about 10.5% and Build-a-bear Workshop, trading lower by about 10.3%.

