Tuesday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Water Utilities

In trading on Tuesday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.8%. Helping drag down the group were shares of B2gold, off about 7.9% and shares of Western Copper and Gold off about 6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are water utilities shares, down on the day by about 1.1% as a group, led down by Middlesex Water, trading lower by about 2.9% and SJW, trading lower by about 1.9%.

