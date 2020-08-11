Markets
PLG

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Water Utilities

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Tuesday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 5.8%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Platinum Group Metals, down about 12.4% and shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines off about 10% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are water utilities shares, down on the day by about 1.7% as a group, led down by SJW Group, trading lower by about 6.2% and Essential Utilities, trading lower by about 4.1%.

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Water Utilities
VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Water Utilities

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PLG ASM SJW WTRG

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular