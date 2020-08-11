Tuesday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Water Utilities

In trading on Tuesday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 5.8%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Platinum Group Metals, down about 12.4% and shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines off about 10% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are water utilities shares, down on the day by about 1.7% as a group, led down by SJW Group, trading lower by about 6.2% and Essential Utilities, trading lower by about 4.1%.

