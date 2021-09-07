Tuesday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Packaging & Containers

In trading on Tuesday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of New Gold (NGD), down about 6.3% and shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company (HMY) off about 5.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are packaging & containers shares, down on the day by about 1.4% as a group, led down by UFP Technologies (UFPT), trading lower by about 3.9% and O-i Glass (OI), trading lower by about 2.9%.

