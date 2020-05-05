Tuesday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Packaging & Containers

In trading on Tuesday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Endeavour Silver, off about 4.3% and shares of Sibanye-stillwater off about 4.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are packaging & containers shares, down on the day by about 0.7% as a group, led down by Westrock, trading lower by about 13.3% and Greif, trading lower by about 1%.

