Markets
EXK

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Packaging & Containers

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Tuesday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Endeavour Silver, off about 4.3% and shares of Sibanye-stillwater off about 4.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are packaging & containers shares, down on the day by about 0.7% as a group, led down by Westrock, trading lower by about 13.3% and Greif, trading lower by about 1%.

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Packaging & Containers
VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Packaging & Containers

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EXK SBSW WRK GEF

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular