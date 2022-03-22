In trading on Tuesday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Alexco Resource, down about 7.1% and shares of Platinum Group Metals down about 5.6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are oil & gas exploration & production shares, down on the day by about 1.8% as a group, led down by Houston American Energy, trading lower by about 7.2% and Indonesia Energy Corporation, trading lower by about 6.1%.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

