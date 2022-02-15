In trading on Tuesday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Harmony Gold Mining, off about 8.7% and shares of Sibanye-stillwater off about 6.7% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are oil & gas exploration & production shares, down on the day by about 1.2% as a group, led down by Continental Resources, trading lower by about 8.9% and Kosmos Energy, trading lower by about 8.1%.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

