Tuesday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Non-Precious Metals & Non-Metallic Mining Stocks

In trading on Tuesday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Taseko Mines, down about 5.7% and shares of Gold Standard Ventures down about 5.4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are non-precious metals & non-metallic mining shares, down on the day by about 1.4% as a group, led down by Century Aluminum, trading lower by about 6.6% and Aluminum Corporation of China, trading lower by about 5.1%.

