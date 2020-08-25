Markets
WRN

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Non-Precious Metals & Non-Metallic Mining Stocks

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Tuesday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Western Copper & Gold, off about 5.4% and shares of Coeur Mining down about 5.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are non-precious metals & non-metallic mining shares, down on the day by about 2.1% as a group, led down by Northern Dynasty Minerals, trading lower by about 24.5% and Contura Energy, trading lower by about 5.8%.

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Non-Precious Metals & Non-Metallic Mining Stocks
VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Non-Precious Metals & Non-Metallic Mining Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WRN CDE NAK CTRA

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular