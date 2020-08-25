Tuesday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Non-Precious Metals & Non-Metallic Mining Stocks

In trading on Tuesday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Western Copper & Gold, off about 5.4% and shares of Coeur Mining down about 5.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are non-precious metals & non-metallic mining shares, down on the day by about 2.1% as a group, led down by Northern Dynasty Minerals, trading lower by about 24.5% and Contura Energy, trading lower by about 5.8%.

