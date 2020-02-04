Tuesday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, General Contractors & Builders

In trading on Tuesday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Eldorado Gold, off about 9% and shares of New Gold off about 5.8% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are general contractors & builders shares, down on the day by about 0.5% as a group, led down by Skyline Champion, trading lower by about 2.4% and KB Home, trading lower by about 2.2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.