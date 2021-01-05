Tuesday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Gas Utilities

In trading on Tuesday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Tanzanian Gold, off about 4.3% and shares of Silvercrest Metals off about 4.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are gas utilities shares, down on the day by about 0.4% as a group, led down by Northwest Natural Holding, trading lower by about 4.1% and New Jersey Resources, trading lower by about 3.3%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.