Tuesday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Gas Utilities

In trading on Tuesday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.8%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Great Panther Mining Limited, down about 13.6% and shares of Royal Gold down about 5.5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are gas utilities shares, down on the day by about 0.5% as a group, led down by Altus Midstream, trading lower by about 3.3% and Southwest Gas Holdings, trading lower by about 1.3%.

