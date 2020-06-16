Tuesday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Entertainment Stocks

In trading on Tuesday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of New Gold, off about 6.4% and shares of Silvercrest Metals down about 4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are entertainment shares, up on the day by about 0.3% as a group, led down by Genius Brands International, trading lower by about 14% and Allied Esports Entertainment, trading lower by about 7.4%.

