Tuesday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Electric Utilities

In trading on Tuesday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Golden Minerals, off about 4.8% and shares of Alexco Resource down about 4.6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are electric utilities shares, down on the day by about 0.7% as a group, led down by Sunnova Energy International, trading lower by about 6.2% and Southern, trading lower by about 3.8%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.