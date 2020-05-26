Markets
Tuesday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Education & Training Services

In trading on Tuesday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of SSR Mining, off about 7.1% and shares of Novagold Resources down about 6.5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are education & training services shares, up on the day by about 1.1% as a group, led down by Lincoln Educational Services, trading lower by about 5.3% and Zovio, trading lower by about 2.7%.

