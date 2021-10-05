Markets
Tuesday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Drugs

In trading on Tuesday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Huadi International Group, down about 13.3% and shares of Alexco Resource off about 3.9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are drugs shares, down on the day by about 0.8% as a group, led down by Abeona Therapeutics, trading lower by about 16% and Unity Biotechnology, trading lower by about 13.8%.

