Tuesday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Construction Materials & Machinery Stocks

In trading on Tuesday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.8%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Harmony Gold Mining, off about 7.2% and shares of Drdgold down about 6.4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are construction materials & machinery shares, down on the day by about 0.6% as a group, led down by Alpha Pro Tech, trading lower by about 20.3% and Aspen Aerogels, trading lower by about 10.6%.

