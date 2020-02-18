Tuesday Sector Laggards: Paper & Forest Products, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

In trading on Tuesday, paper & forest products shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Koppers Holdings Inc Koppers Holdings, down about 11.1% and shares of Norbord off about 3.8% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are oil & gas exploration & production shares, down on the day by about 1.9% as a group, led down by Valaris, trading lower by about 8.1% and Whiting Petroleum, trading lower by about 7.5%.

