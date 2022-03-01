In trading on Tuesday, packaging & containers shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Ranpak Holdings, down about 13.9% and shares of O-i Glass off about 5.8% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are airlines shares, down on the day by about 4% as a group, led down by Ryanair Holdings, trading lower by about 7.3% and United Airlines Holdings, trading lower by about 7.1%.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Laggards: Packaging & Containers, Airlines

