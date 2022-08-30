In trading on Tuesday, oil & gas refining & marketing shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 5.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Rex American Resources, down about 12.6% and shares of Alto Ingredients down about 9.5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are oil & gas exploration & production shares, down on the day by about 5.2% as a group, led down by Indonesia Energy, trading lower by about 16.4% and W&T Offshore, trading lower by about 12.6%.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

