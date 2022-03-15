Tuesday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing, Agriculture & Farm Products

In trading on Tuesday, oil & gas refining & marketing shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of PBF Energy, down about 12.6% and shares of Vertex Energy down about 7.7% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are agriculture & farm products shares, down on the day by about 2.6% as a group, led down by Origin Agritech, trading lower by about 13.4% and S&W Seed, trading lower by about 5%.

