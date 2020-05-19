Markets
GPOR

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Water Utilities

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Tuesday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Gulfport Energy, down about 12.8% and shares of Crescent Point Energy off about 12.1% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are water utilities shares, down on the day by about 1.3% as a group, led down by American States Water, trading lower by about 2.5% and California Water Service Group, trading lower by about 2.3%.

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Water Utilities
VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Water Utilities

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GPOR CPG AWR CWT

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular