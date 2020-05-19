Tuesday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Water Utilities

In trading on Tuesday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Gulfport Energy, down about 12.8% and shares of Crescent Point Energy off about 12.1% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are water utilities shares, down on the day by about 1.3% as a group, led down by American States Water, trading lower by about 2.5% and California Water Service Group, trading lower by about 2.3%.

