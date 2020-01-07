Tuesday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Specialty Retail Stocks

In trading on Tuesday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Pacific Drilling (PACD), down about 20.3% and shares of Lilis Energy (LLEX) off about 17.9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are specialty retail shares, down on the day by about 1.8% as a group, led down by Barnes & Noble Education (BNED), trading lower by about 5.8% and Stitch Fix (SFIX), trading lower by about 4.3%.

