Markets
WLL

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Specialty Retail Stocks

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Tuesday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Whiting Petroleum, down about 14.2% and shares of California Resources down about 13.9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are specialty retail shares, down on the day by about 2.3% as a group, led down by Barnes & Noble Education, trading lower by about 21.8% and OVERSTOCK.com, trading lower by about 7.8%.

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Specialty Retail Stocks
VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Specialty Retail Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WLL CRC BNED OSTK

Other Topics

Stocks

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular