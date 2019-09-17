Tuesday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Specialty Retail Stocks

In trading on Tuesday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Whiting Petroleum, down about 14.2% and shares of California Resources down about 13.9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are specialty retail shares, down on the day by about 2.3% as a group, led down by Barnes & Noble Education, trading lower by about 21.8% and OVERSTOCK.com, trading lower by about 7.8%.

