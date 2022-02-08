In trading on Tuesday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Battalion Oil, down about 8.7% and shares of Northern Oil and Gas off about 7.3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are rental, leasing, & royalty shares, down on the day by about 2% as a group, led down by BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust, trading lower by about 10.5% and Dorchester Minerals, trading lower by about 3%.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Rental, Leasing, & Royalty Stocks

