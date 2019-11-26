Tuesday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Oil & Gas Equipment & Services

In trading on Tuesday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Range Resources (RRC), down about 9.7% and shares of Whiting Petroleum (WLL) off about 8.9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are oil & gas equipment & services shares, down on the day by about 1.4% as a group, led down by McDermott International (MDR), trading lower by about 10.3% and Exterran Corporation (EXTN), trading lower by about 7.1%.

