Tuesday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Music & Electronics Stores

In trading on Tuesday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 7.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Chesapeake Energy, off about 50.5% and shares of Extraction Oil & Gas off about 28.7% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are music & electronics stores shares, down on the day by about 6.6% as a group, led down by Conns, trading lower by about 20.9% and Gamestop, trading lower by about 7.1%.

