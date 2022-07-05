In trading on Tuesday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 7.1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Nabors Industries, down about 13% and shares of Patterson-UTI Energy down about 11.7% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are metals & mining shares, down on the day by about 6.5% as a group, led down by Hecla Mining, trading lower by about 11.8% and Hallador Energy, trading lower by about 10.9%.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Metals & Mining Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.