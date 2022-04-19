In trading on Tuesday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Borr Drilling, off about 12% and shares of Camber Energy off about 11.7% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are metals & mining shares, down on the day by about 2.4% as a group, led down by Hallador Energy, trading lower by about 8.3% and Lightbridge, trading lower by about 6.7%.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Metals & Mining Stocks

