Tuesday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Investment Brokerages

In trading on Tuesday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Pacific Drilling (PACD), off about 14.4% and shares of Chaparral Energy (CHAP) off about 10.4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are investment brokerages shares, down on the day by about 3.1% as a group, led down by Jiayin Group (JFIN), trading lower by about 26.2% and TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD), trading lower by about 25.2%.

