Tuesday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Credit Services & Lending Stocks

In trading on Tuesday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Pacific Drilling, down about 16.2% and shares of Chesapeake Energy off about 12.1% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are credit services & lending shares, down on the day by about 1.4% as a group, led down by Ocwen Financial, trading lower by about 6.7% and Regional Management, trading lower by about 6.4%.

