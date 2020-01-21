Tuesday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Airlines

In trading on Tuesday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Tellurian, off about 12.4% and shares of Gulfport Energy down about 11.1% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are airlines shares, down on the day by about 3.2% as a group, led down by China Eastern Airlines, trading lower by about 10.3% and China Southern Airlines, trading lower by about 9.7%.

