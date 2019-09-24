Tuesday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Agriculture & Farm Products

In trading on Tuesday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Roan Resources, off about 11.9% and shares of Valaris off about 10.8% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are agriculture & farm products shares, down on the day by about 3.2% as a group, led down by Sundial Growers, trading lower by about 9.2% and Village Farms International, trading lower by about 7.2%.

