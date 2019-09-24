Markets
ROAN

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Agriculture & Farm Products

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Tuesday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Roan Resources, off about 11.9% and shares of Valaris off about 10.8% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are agriculture & farm products shares, down on the day by about 3.2% as a group, led down by Sundial Growers, trading lower by about 9.2% and Village Farms International, trading lower by about 7.2%.

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Agriculture & Farm Products
VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Agriculture & Farm Products

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ROAN VAL SNDL VFF

Other Topics

Stocks

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular