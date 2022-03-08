Markets
Tuesday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Agriculture & Farm Products

In trading on Tuesday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Indonesia Energy, down about 42.6% and shares of Mexco Energy down about 37.8% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are agriculture & farm products shares, down on the day by about 1.9% as a group, led down by Appharvest, trading lower by about 13% and Dole, trading lower by about 5.6%.

