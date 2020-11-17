Markets
GME

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Music & Electronics Stores, Rental, Leasing, & Royalty Stocks

In trading on Tuesday, music & electronics stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of GameStop, off about 5.5% and shares of Rent-A-Center down about 2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are rental, leasing, & royalty shares, down on the day by about 2% as a group, led down by Research Frontiers, trading lower by about 5.7% and Cross Timbers Royalty Trust, trading lower by about 3.8%.

