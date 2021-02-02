Markets
GME

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Music & Electronics Stores, Precious Metals

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Tuesday, music & electronics stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 7.8%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Gamestop, off about 42.2% and shares of Conns off about 4.5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are precious metals shares, down on the day by about 5.8% as a group, led down by First Majestic Silver, trading lower by about 22.8% and Avino Silver & Gold Mines, trading lower by about 22.7%.

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Music & Electronics Stores, Precious Metals
VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Laggards: Music & Electronics Stores, Precious Metals

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GME CONN AG ASM

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular