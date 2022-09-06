In trading on Tuesday, music & electronics stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of GameStop, down about 8.8% and shares of Conns off about 7.5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are paper & forest products shares, down on the day by about 3.3% as a group, led down by Glatfelter, trading lower by about 14.9% and Mativ, trading lower by about 6.9%.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Laggards: Music & Electronics Stores, Paper & Forest Products

