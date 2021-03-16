Tuesday Sector Laggards: Music & Electronics Stores, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

In trading on Tuesday, music & electronics stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Gamestop, off about 10.2% and shares of Rent-a-center down about 4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are oil & gas exploration & production shares, down on the day by about 3% as a group, led down by Centennial Resource Development, trading lower by about 15.6% and Vaalco Energy, trading lower by about 9.5%.

