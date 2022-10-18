In trading on Tuesday, music & electronics stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Conns, down about 15.7% and shares of Rent-a-center down about 5.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are non-precious metals & non-metallic mining shares, down on the day by about 0.9% as a group, led down by Sierra Metals, trading lower by about 37.3% and Mesabi Trust, trading lower by about 5.9%.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Laggards: Music & Electronics Stores, Non-Precious Metals & Non-Metallic Mining Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.