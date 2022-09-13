In trading on Tuesday, music & electronics stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 5.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Weber, off about 8% and shares of Conns off about 6.3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are general contractors & builders shares, down on the day by about 5.4% as a group, led down by Skyline Champion, trading lower by about 8.5% and Cavco Industries, trading lower by about 7.4%.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Laggards: Music & Electronics Stores, General Contractors & Builders

