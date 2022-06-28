In trading on Tuesday, music & electronics stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of GameStop, down about 5.4% and shares of Weber down about 3.5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are auto dealerships shares, down on the day by about 2.7% as a group, led down by Carvana, trading lower by about 14.2% and Vroom, trading lower by about 12.4%.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Laggards: Music & Electronics Stores, Auto Dealerships

