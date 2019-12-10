Tuesday Sector Laggards: Music & Electronics Stores, Apparel Stores

In trading on Tuesday, music & electronics stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.8%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Conns, off about 30.2% and shares of Gamestop down about 2.6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are apparel stores shares, down on the day by about 1.2% as a group, led down by Francescas Holdings, trading lower by about 39.8% and Designer Brands, trading lower by about 15.5%.

