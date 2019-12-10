Markets
CONN

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Music & Electronics Stores, Apparel Stores

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Tuesday, music & electronics stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.8%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Conns, off about 30.2% and shares of Gamestop down about 2.6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are apparel stores shares, down on the day by about 1.2% as a group, led down by Francescas Holdings, trading lower by about 39.8% and Designer Brands, trading lower by about 15.5%.

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Music & Electronics Stores, Apparel Stores
VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Laggards: Music & Electronics Stores, Apparel Stores

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CONN GME FRAN DBI

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular