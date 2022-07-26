In trading on Tuesday, music & electronics stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 6.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Rent-A-Center, off about 11% and shares of Conns down about 8.6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are apparel stores shares, down on the day by about 4.9% as a group, led down by Children's Place, trading lower by about 8.1% and Citi Trends, trading lower by about 8%.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Laggards: Music & Electronics Stores, Apparel Stores

