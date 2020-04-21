Tuesday Sector Laggards: Music & Electronics Stores, Aerospace & Defense Stocks

In trading on Tuesday, music & electronics stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Gamestop, down about 12.7% and shares of Best Buy down about 3.6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are aerospace & defense shares, down on the day by about 4.6% as a group, led down by Embraer, trading lower by about 7.9% and Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, trading lower by about 7.5%.

