Tuesday Sector Laggards: Metals & Mining, Specialty Retail Stocks

In trading on Tuesday, metals & mining shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Uranium Energy, down about 10.7% and shares of Peabody Energy off about 9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are specialty retail shares, down on the day by about 3.8% as a group, led down by Barnes & Noble Education , trading lower by about 20.4% and Contextlogic, trading lower by about 8.4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.