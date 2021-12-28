Tuesday Sector Laggards: Metals & Mining, Semiconductors

In trading on Tuesday, metals & mining shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Centrus Energy, down about 8.8% and shares of Uranium Royalty down about 6.7% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are semiconductors shares, down on the day by about 2% as a group, led down by Ebang International Holdings, trading lower by about 9.2% and Rockley Photonics Holdings, trading lower by about 8.9%.

