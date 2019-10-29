Tuesday Sector Laggards: Metals & Mining, Packaging & Containers

In trading on Tuesday, metals & mining shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of US Silica Holdings (SLCA), off about 36.6% and shares of Peabody Energy Corp (BTU) down about 17.7% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are packaging & containers shares, down on the day by about 1.9% as a group, led down by Owens-Illinois (OI), trading lower by about 18.1% and International Paper (IP), trading lower by about 1.5%.

