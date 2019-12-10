Markets
Tuesday Sector Laggards: Materials, Industrial

The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Materials sector, showing a 0.7% loss. Within that group, Mohawk Industries, Inc. (Symbol: MHK) and CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 4.1% and 2.8%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 0.4% on the day, and up 20.01% year-to-date. Mohawk Industries, Inc., meanwhile, is up 13.89% year-to-date, and CF Industries Holdings Inc is up 4.18% year-to-date. CF makes up approximately 1.6% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next worst performing sector is the Industrial sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Among large Industrial stocks, Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (Symbol: JEC) and Quanta Services, Inc. (Symbol: PWR) are the most notable, showing a loss of 29.9% and 2.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and up 27.46% on a year-to-date basis. Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc., meanwhile, is up 48.00% year-to-date, and Quanta Services, Inc. is up 32.11% year-to-date. Combined, JEC and PWR make up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Services +0.3%
Utilities +0.3%
Technology & Communications +0.3%
Energy +0.3%
Healthcare +0.1%
Financial -0.1%
Consumer Products -0.2%
Industrial -0.4%
Materials -0.7%

