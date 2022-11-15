Tuesday Sector Laggards: Materials, Healthcare

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Materials companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.5% loss. Within that group, Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) and International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (Symbol: IFF) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 7.2% and 2.5%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 0.8% on the day, and down 9.77% year-to-date. Albemarle Corp., meanwhile, is up 26.08% year-to-date, and International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., is down 34.13% year-to-date. Combined, ALB and IFF make up approximately 6.4% of the underlying holdings of XLB.
The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.2% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) and DaVita Inc (Symbol: DVA) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.0% and 2.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.8% in midday trading, and down 5.11% on a year-to-date basis. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., meanwhile, is up 13.93% year-to-date, and DaVita Inc, is down 38.34% year-to-date. Combined, REGN and DVA make up approximately 1.6% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+1.4%
|Services
|+0.9%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.9%
|Industrial
|+0.5%
|Consumer Products
|+0.4%
|Utilities
|+0.2%
|Financial
|+0.1%
|Healthcare
|-0.2%
|Materials
|-0.5%
