Tuesday Sector Laggards: Materials, Healthcare

November 15, 2022 — 03:03 pm EST

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Materials companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.5% loss. Within that group, Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) and International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (Symbol: IFF) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 7.2% and 2.5%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 0.8% on the day, and down 9.77% year-to-date. Albemarle Corp., meanwhile, is up 26.08% year-to-date, and International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., is down 34.13% year-to-date. Combined, ALB and IFF make up approximately 6.4% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.2% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) and DaVita Inc (Symbol: DVA) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.0% and 2.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.8% in midday trading, and down 5.11% on a year-to-date basis. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., meanwhile, is up 13.93% year-to-date, and DaVita Inc, is down 38.34% year-to-date. Combined, REGN and DVA make up approximately 1.6% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +1.4%
Services +0.9%
Technology & Communications +0.9%
Industrial +0.5%
Consumer Products +0.4%
Utilities +0.2%
Financial +0.1%
Healthcare -0.2%
Materials -0.5%

